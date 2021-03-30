Register for our Upcoming Webinar with Grain Market Expert, Alan Brugler

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Join us for an exciting 2-part webinar taking place on Thursday, April 1st at 2pm CST with Barchart’s Head of Commodities, Michael Browne, and our guest host and grain market expert, Alan Brugler. During the live webinar session, Alan will give attendees an in-depth look into the current landscape of the grain market. Michael will then provide attendees with a close look at the latest tools and product offerings available from cmdty by Barchart. Don’t miss this unique opportunity! Register for this free live online event.