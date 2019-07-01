Our Economic Calendar Comes Alive!

New

We have steadily been building out our API-based economic calendar for integration into your trading system (know when to widen out your quotes), or software (make sure your users know the most important news of the day).

We are the only economic calendar out there that is focused on commodity markets. Today we're making it easier for you to know what commodity reports and economic events we have configured in the tool.

https://www.barchart.com/solutions/cmdty/solutions/calendar/explore

Like with our other explore pages, you can export the full list to CSV in the bottom-left portion of the screen.

As always, any new data products we release can be found in cmdtyView Pro - the best value in commodities trading out there.

Try it, you might like it!

-Keith