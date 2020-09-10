Now available! Innovative Basis Forecast Indexes for Corn and Soybeans

Release

We're excited to announce the launch of cmdty Basis Forecast Indexes for Corn and Soybeans that are updated daily and cover 850+ counties, Crop Reporting Districts, and States across the U.S. Sitting within Barchart's cmdty product line, these forecasts combine historical seasonality and current spot pricing to generate a forward curve of expected basis, giving grain buyers, marketers, and producers a simplified way to price and market grain more effectively. Read the full press release here.