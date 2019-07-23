New Whitepaper: How Agribusinesses Manage Cash Grain Workflows

New

The results are in! We surveyed leading agribusinesses and grain buyers on how they manage the workflows surrounding physical grain and used these results to create a whitepaper “How Agribusinesses Manage Cash Grain Workflows In Today’s Technology Landscape”.

We’re really excited about the release of this whitepaper because it will help Grain Elevator Managers, Grain Merchandisers, Traders, and Market Advisory Service firms who are faced with the challenge of adapting their workflows to keep up with an ever-changing Ag industry. Ag professionals will learn how to build data-forward cultures, invest in their people, and provide employees with the right tools for the job – scaling their operations now and into the future.

You can check out the full press release here. To download the whitepaper, please click here.