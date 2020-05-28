Introducing the cmdty Summer Livestream Series!

New

We’re excited to announce that this summer we'll be hosting an exciting 3-part webinar series with Barchart’s Head of Commodities Michael Browne as well as our guest host and grain market expert Darin Newsom.

Each live session will include a current market outlook from Darin where he will provide attendees with insights on the current landscape of the grain market. Michael will also be giving attendees an in-depth look at the latest tools available from cmdty by Barchart, including our new interactive Geo Maps technology! Register for the entire series here.