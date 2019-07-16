Grain Buyer Roadshow Announcement - August 26-30

New

We’re hitting the road this summer with the launch of the cmdtyExchange Roadshow, a free conference series being held in five states across the Midwest.

We’ll be meeting with grain buyers, elevators/co-ops, processors, commodity professionals, and industry experts who will gain insights and perspectives on the 2019 grain market, and share information on the latest data and tools used to manage physical grain buying.

We’ll also be giving attendees an inside look at the data, analytics and tools behind our cmdty product line - including an overview of our patent-pending county, growing region and state-based grain price and basis indexes.

Come join us this summer! You can view the full agenda and register for free by selecting a city on our website.