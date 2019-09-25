cmdtyView 2.3 Just Released!

Release
The best just keeps on getting better! We're excited to announce the official release of cmdtyView 2.3 which includes a number of new and exciting developments. A few highlights include:
- Added seasonal chart support for non-futures instruments including cmdtyStats and other fundamental data types
- Added a new Reports center which provides easy access to key reports from BEA, BLS, EIA, Fed, USDA and US Census
- Enhanced the Basis Map context menu to support our cmdty Ag Indexes at the county, CRD, State and National level
- Added snap to capabilities for all chart annotations
- Added 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 and 48 month natural gas strips
- Added support for block trades in the Time & Sales window
- Added screen and sounds alerts to the Messenger window
- Numerous ongoing enhancements to charts
- Added a 50 mile radius option to the Cash Bid window
- Added ability to color code scrolling news headlines by service
- Moved the Basis Map location to the main toolbar in preparation for new map types and filters
We'd love to get your feedback. Drop us a line at cmdty@barchart.com and let us know what you think!