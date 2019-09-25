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cmdtyView 2.3 Just Released!

 

Release

 

 

The best just keeps on getting better! We're excited to announce the official release of cmdtyView 2.3 which includes a number of new and exciting developments. A few highlights include:

  • Added seasonal chart support for non-futures instruments including cmdtyStats and other fundamental data types
  • Added a new Reports center which provides easy access to key reports from BEA, BLS, EIA, Fed, USDA and US Census
  • Enhanced the Basis Map context menu to support our cmdty Ag Indexes at the county, CRD, State and National level
  • Added snap to capabilities for all chart annotations
  • Added 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 and 48 month natural gas strips
  • Added support for block trades in the Time & Sales window
  • Added screen and sounds alerts to the Messenger window
  • Numerous ongoing enhancements to charts
  • Added a 50 mile radius option to the Cash Bid window
  • Added ability to color code scrolling news headlines by service
  • Moved the Basis Map location to the main toolbar in preparation for new map types and filters

We'd love to get your feedback. Drop us a line at cmdty@barchart.com and let us know what you think!

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