cmdtyView 2.3 Just Released!

Release

The best just keeps on getting better! We're excited to announce the official release of cmdtyView 2.3 which includes a number of new and exciting developments. A few highlights include:

Added seasonal chart support for non-futures instruments including cmdtyStats and other fundamental data types

support for non-futures instruments including cmdtyStats and other fundamental data types Added a new Reports center which provides easy access to key reports from BEA, BLS, EIA, Fed, USDA and US Census

Enhanced the Basis Map context menu to support our cmdty Ag Indexes at the county, CRD, State and National level

at the county, CRD, State and National level Added snap to capabilities for all chart annotations

Added 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 and 48 month natural gas strips

Added support for block trades in the Time & Sales window

Added screen and sounds alerts to the Messenger window

Numerous ongoing enhancements to charts

Added a 50 mile radius option to the Cash Bid window

Added ability to color code scrolling news headlines by service

Moved the Basis Map location to the main toolbar in preparation for new map types and filters

We'd love to get your feedback. Drop us a line at cmdty@barchart.com and let us know what you think!