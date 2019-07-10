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cmdtyView 2.2 Release Notes

 

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We quickly followed up on our 2.1 release from just a few weeks ago and pushed out Version 2.2 this morning which includes a number of new enhancements, bug fixes and performance optimizations. Some highlights from this release include:

  • Added/improved support for our Grain Bids, Ag Indexes and cmdtyStats in the symbol browser
  • Modified cmdtyStats to use shortened ticker names and descriptions
  • Added support for previous price, net change and percent change to cmdtyStats data
  • We fixed a bug where the Options Chain window was showing the wrong month in relation to the underlier
  • We made additional performance enhancements in charts and how we load/initialize windows
  • Revamped the 'Quote' menu drop down to include two new sections in an effort to better highlight our Physical data offerings and make them more discoverable
  • Retitled the 'Size' field to 'Volume' in the history window
  • Fixed a bug where removing the last symbol in a quoteboard via the Symbols menu would cause a logout
  • Added the ability to drag/drop a pending order in the Dom Trader
  • Fixed a bug where certain Options Strike windows were taking a long time to load
  • Fixed a bug where torn out windows when running in Electron mode weren't being persisted
  • Released a new version of the Messenger feature which is running on new infrastructure and leverages a new invite system as opposed to open networking
  • Removed the Ag Indexes panel now that the Ag Indexes are available in the symbol browser
  • Fixed a bug on mobile where changing a symbol wouldn't always change the underlying plot
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