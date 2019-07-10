cmdtyView 2.2 Release Notes

New
We quickly followed up on our 2.1 release from just a few weeks ago and pushed out Version 2.2 this morning which includes a number of new enhancements, bug fixes and performance optimizations. Some highlights from this release include:
- Added/improved support for our Grain Bids, Ag Indexes and cmdtyStats in the symbol browser
- Modified cmdtyStats to use shortened ticker names and descriptions
- Added support for previous price, net change and percent change to cmdtyStats data
- We fixed a bug where the Options Chain window was showing the wrong month in relation to the underlier
- We made additional performance enhancements in charts and how we load/initialize windows
- Revamped the 'Quote' menu drop down to include two new sections in an effort to better highlight our Physical data offerings and make them more discoverable
- Retitled the 'Size' field to 'Volume' in the history window
- Fixed a bug where removing the last symbol in a quoteboard via the Symbols menu would cause a logout
- Added the ability to drag/drop a pending order in the Dom Trader
- Fixed a bug where certain Options Strike windows were taking a long time to load
- Fixed a bug where torn out windows when running in Electron mode weren't being persisted
- Released a new version of the Messenger feature which is running on new infrastructure and leverages a new invite system as opposed to open networking
- Removed the Ag Indexes panel now that the Ag Indexes are available in the symbol browser
- Fixed a bug on mobile where changing a symbol wouldn't always change the underlying plot