cmdtyView 2.1 Release Notes

New

Things just keep getting better for our customers as cmdtyView continues its path to the leading platform for commodity professionals. As always, current subscribers get access to the new data and features all delivered to their front-ends without any downloads or additional costs. The latest and greatest content and features at a stunning value

"We continue to build on our strong 2.0 release and are committed to making cmdtyView the only platform agribusinesses need to manage their workflow and risk," Chris Harrison, CTO of Barchart stated.