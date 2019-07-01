cmdtyView 2.1 Release Notes

New
Things just keep getting better for our customers as cmdtyView continues its path to the leading platform for commodity professionals. As always, current subscribers get access to the new data and features all delivered to their front-ends without any downloads or additional costs. The latest and greatest content and features at a stunning value
"We continue to build on our strong 2.0 release and are committed to making cmdtyView the only platform agribusinesses need to manage their workflow and risk," Chris Harrison, CTO of Barchart stated.
We completely ripped out the old chart library and dropped in a brand new home-grown library that is lightweight, super high-performance, and completely responsive. More to come!
Made some fairly significant performance improvements to the chart update model which should improve CPU and memory consumption
Added ability to view delayed and end of day exchanges/data sources in symbol browser. If you haven't checked-out our symbol browser - you can find it by clicking the magnifying icon on any quoteboard
Added month codes to the options expirations in Options Chain window similar to Barchart Trader
Fixed a bug where the timestamp in the Quote component wasn't updating
Fixed a bug where Market Depth wasn't consistently performing on mobile
Added a new Options Calculator panel similar to Barchart Trader currently in beta
Fixed a bug in Options Chain window where strikes far out of the money weren't being displayed (9-10 dollar Corn for example)
Fixed a bug where linking wasn't working properly between Quoteboard and new 'Technical' panels
Fixed a bug where linking wasn't working properly between Quoteboard and Options Chain panel
Increased the height and width of in panel scrollbars to make them easier to grab and drag
Improved resizing of the legend in the Basis Map panel
We now highlight working orders in the Trade Orders window. We're laser focused on improving all the trading components to provide our users with the best possible experience
Fixed a bug where the options chain window was defaulting to the wrong expiration month
Additional cosmetic tweaks to light and dark theme
Fixed a bug in news where a failed keyword search wouldn't escape properly upon cancel
Fixed a bug in the cash bids grid where we weren't pulling all bids for a particular zip
Fixed a bug in trade orders window where orders were showing up out of order
Added ability to sort trade orders in order window
Swapped out the Russell 2000 Mini symbols on the Indices quoteboard
Fixed a few issues in the LTE permissioning where we weren't displaying the cash bid by zip or equities panels
Fixed an issue with the WASDE PDF report in the USDA panel
Dramatically improved tick aggregation support in next gen charts
Fixed an issue where expressions on a quoteboard being launched as a chart were broken
Fixed a bug where the news feed drop down was blank under certain conditions
Fixed a bug where cmdtyMatch windows would sometime show up blank
Fixed a few bugs in converting old charts to next gen in external chart windows and charts containing expressions
Added an auto hide feature for the sidebar along with a timer in the settings dialog