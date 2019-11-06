cmdtyExchange is Back for 2020 in Chicago!

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We are excited to announce the dates and topics for cmdtyExchange 2020, our annual event which highlights the hottest trends and latest innovation impacting the agricultural markets.

The three day program includes an opening day networking event across a guided tour of Chicago and continues with a reception at Barchart’s headquarters in Chicago. Day two features a full day of content with onstage panels, fireside chats with Ag executives, rapid-fire product presentations, and countless time for networking and product demos throughout the exhibit hall.

See the full schedule and register here. To learn more about sponsoring cmdtyExchange, please contact Colleen Sheeren at events@barchart.com.