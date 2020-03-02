Calling all Ag Media Professionals: Join us at Ag Media Summit

New

Grain Summit 2020 is back and we're kicking it up a gear with an exclusive and FREE event for Ag Media on May 4th. Introducing Ag Media Summit 2020!

During this private session, we will discuss the various opportunities and challenges ag media faces. Attendees will receive an in-depth look at the latest tools available from Barchart to help better engage their audience with local data and information. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for the cmdty Media Network and receive training of Barchart products on the spot. To learn more about what will be covered during this private session, read our latest blog post.

Register for your free ticket today!