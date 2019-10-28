Become a CPN member to unlock exclusive benefits

New

We are excited to announce the creation of the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), a price contributor network designed to increase transparency in agricultural markets. Sitting under the cmdty by Barchart product line, the cmdty Pricing Network collects wholesale data from members, normalizes it, and then distributes the data back out to the member network so that they can operate with better information.

Becoming a member is easy, and after contributing data CPN members unlock exclusive benefits including new revenue opportunities, discounted pricing, exclusive events and data advisory services.

Read the full press release here to learn more.