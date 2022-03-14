Barchart’s Grain Accounting APIs to Power StoneX’s Merchandiser Tools

New

We partnered with StoneX, a diversified global brokerage and financial services firm, to improve the efficiency of grain merchandiser workflows and help drive their commodity business forward. This partnership will enable mutual agribusiness clients of Barchart and StoneX to read grain accounting data within StoneX’s web-based merchandising system, StoneHedge.

Additionally, joint clients will benefit from automated hedging and contract creation into grain accounting systems for offers and contracts. Read the full press release here to learn more!