Barchart and Freightos Announce Strategic Partnership for Global Container Freight Data Distribution

We Partnered with Freightos, the global freight booking platform, to compare quotes across air, ocean, and trucking. Under this new data distribution partnership, Freightos will join Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network (CPN), making the Freightos Baltic Index, the world’s only daily and benchmark-approved international container freight index, available to users over cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel, as well as through an API subscription or Enterprise Data Service. Read the full press release here to learn more.